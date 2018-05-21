Police: Man stole $10k in jewelry from Pass Christian home

Pass Christian Police have an arrest warrant on Lindsey Adam Goshorn for the crime of grand larceny. (Photo Source: Pass Christian Police Dept.)

The Pass Christian Police Department is looking for a man who they say stole $10,000 worth of jewelry from a home in April.

Lindsey Adam Goshorn is suspected of taking multiple pieces of jewelry from a home he was working on through a contracting company. Pass Christian Police Chief Timothy Hendricks confirmed that the police department has a warrant out for Goshorn's arrest.

Goshorn is reportedly on probation in Florida for a similar crime. Hendricks said Goshorn has not reported in for his probation and his location is unknown.



Investigators pieced together a mugshot and surveillance footage to better identify Goshorn. If you or anyone has information on his location, contact Investigate Sgt. Mike Burkett at (228) 452-3301 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-877-787-5898.

