Gulfport man charged with knowingly spreading HIV

Gulfport police have arrested a South Mississippi man who allegedly exposed another person to HIV.

Tyrone Ross, 29, of Gulfport, was charged with one count of knowingly exposing others to HIV. Ross' arrest was the result of a complaint received against Ross at Memorial Hospital.

The person who filed the complaint claims that he met Ross while in jail, where they established a relationship. The relationship continued after they were both released. Police say the relationship lasted between October 2015 and May 2018.

Ross has been convicted twice previously for knowingly exposing others to HIV, according to Gulfport Police. After being arrested, he was processed and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. Municipal Court Judge Kirk Clark set his bond at $200,000.

