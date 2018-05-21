TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple accidents on I-10 near Hwy 49

A series of accidents on I-10 near Highway 49 has traffic backed up on both the east and westbound sides. (Photo source: MDOT)

A series of accidents on I-10 near Highway 49 has traffic backed up on both the east and westbound sides.

On the eastbound side, the left lane is blocked, and officials expect traffic will be impacted for about an hour - until 1:30pm. The accident on the westbound side is before you reach exit 34B. Drivers headed toward the Hwy 49 exit should expect delays there for the next hour.

A strong downpour in the area is likely to blame. Be careful if you have to be on the road right now.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.