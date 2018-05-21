Vancleave to celebrate two state championships Tuesday morning - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Vancleave to celebrate two state championships Tuesday morning

Vancleave celebrates after winning their first state championship in program history (Photo source: WLOX) Vancleave celebrates after winning their first state championship in program history (Photo source: WLOX)
VANCLEAVE, MS (WLOX) -

Excitement is pretty high in Vancleave as the community prepares to celebrate a big year of big wins - two state championships.

Not only does the high school volleyball team have its first-ever state championship, but so does the baseball team. And the community is going to be celebrating in a big way Tuesday morning.

The school is holding a parade Tuesday at 8:30am, and the community is invited to come out and line Highway 57 to cheer on the team. The parade will go by Lower Elementary, then down Bulldog lane to the baseball field, where a trophy and banner will be presented to the team. The community is invited to join in by lining Hwy 57 and Bulldog Lane.

Baseball Coach Daniel Best said the kind of support that is being shown now isn’t any different than it’s been all year long, and for that he’s grateful.

"There’s a lot of different emotions going through and it was an exciting time for the kids as well, so I was very excited for them and for our fans," Best said. "We had an awesome crowd at every game. We had 1400 people almost here for the East Central game and 1200 at their place. And I don’t know how many we had more than any other school had there."

To make this win even sweeter, Coach Best is in his very first year as baseball coach at Vancleave high.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

