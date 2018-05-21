Ocean Springs getting ready for golf carts on city streets

Golf carts aren't just for for driving around on golf courses anymore. At the end of the month, you'll see them on the streets of Ocean Springs.

A new law goes into effect May 31st, allowing the battery powered vehicles to be used in the city, but only if they're street legal.

The Asher family just bought a new golf cart complete with turn signals, headlights, a windshield and seat belts. It took a while to to find the right one for Jo Lee Asher.

“I had to stop and research and see the things that were necessary for safety and would meet our standards for the law. After looking numerous places, I happened upon this one that had all the things I needed,” Asher recalled.

She added that driving one is a real blast. “Oh, it's fun. We always get a lot of smiles and waves from children, adults and everybody else," she said.

Nathan Prescott was impressed as we passed by. “I see a golf cart riding around a lot. Yesterday, I was at an event and there were golf carts everywhere, so I see them becoming more and more prevalent and I'm interested in them. I think it would be a fun way to get around town,” Prescott said.

Getting around town is easy on the wallet too for Asher. “Well, it helps on my gas tremendously. I don't have fill up my car as much just for my short rides along the beach or to the harbor. I am probably saving about a half a tank every two weeks", he explained.

So let's say you've done your research. You've gone out and purchased your golf cart, got it all charged up and ready to go. How are you actually plan on using your new toy?

Asher answered, “We ride and check the boat each day. We go downtown on the weekends when the traffic is bad. We find an easy parking spot and I will take it to run small errands.”

Those small errands are now turning into money saving adventures, thanks to this new form of transportation.

The golf carts can only be driven on Ocean Springs streets with a speed limit of 30 miles per hour or less. By the way, the cost of a new street legal golf cart runs between $7,000 and $13,000.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.