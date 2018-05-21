Tropical Storm Watch canceled for South Mississippi - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Tropical Storm Watch canceled for South Mississippi

By WLOX First Alert Weather Team
Connect
10 AM NHC Alberto Forecast Track 10 AM NHC Alberto Forecast Track
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is tracking Alberto.   

The Tropical Storm Watch for Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson counties has been canceled.

Subtropical Storm Alberto will continue tracking north towards Florida whereas of the 10 AM National Hurricane Center Advisory, landfall is likely between Pensacola and Tallahassee. This will put South Mississippi on the west side of the storm. That means South Mississippi will experience some breezy conditions and a few rain bands off an on Sunday and Monday. Some of those rain bands could put down some locally heavy rain and gusty winds. 

While the significant threat for widespread, flooding rains has shifted east, some locally heavy downpours could lead to localized areas of flash flooding. George and Jackson counties remain under a Flash Flood Watch until 7 PM Tuesday. 
 

How is the forecast looking for your specific location? See the latest 10-Day Forecast for your location right now by simply opening your WLOX Weather App or by checking our Weather Page.

Don't have our free weather app? Click here to learn how to get it.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly