Tropical Storm Watch canceled for South Mississippi

The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is tracking Alberto.

The Tropical Storm Watch for Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson counties has been canceled.



Subtropical Storm Alberto will continue tracking north towards Florida whereas of the 10 AM National Hurricane Center Advisory, landfall is likely between Pensacola and Tallahassee. This will put South Mississippi on the west side of the storm. That means South Mississippi will experience some breezy conditions and a few rain bands off an on Sunday and Monday. Some of those rain bands could put down some locally heavy rain and gusty winds.

10 AM NHC #Ablerto track keeps potential landfall between Pensacola and Tallahassee. Tropical Storm Watches for MS #Gulfcoast have been dropped. Rain bands may impact south MS on Monday bringing brief periods of heavy rain and gusty winds. #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/8HwI2shBrn — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) May 27, 2018

While the significant threat for widespread, flooding rains has shifted east, some locally heavy downpours could lead to localized areas of flash flooding. George and Jackson counties remain under a Flash Flood Watch until 7 PM Tuesday.



Can't rule out a few #Alberto rain bands causing some flash flooding issues in George and Jackson counties. #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/0IjyuWUl4H — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) May 27, 2018

Track is key. With a track of the center passing east of South Mississippi, the heaviest rainfall will be in Alabama and Florida. Note that South MS could see some heavy downpours in isolated spots that could lead to flash flooding. #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/hw9Hl9czTk — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) May 27, 2018

How is the forecast looking for your specific location? See the latest 10-Day Forecast for your location right now by simply opening your WLOX Weather App or by checking our Weather Page.

Don't have our free weather app? Click here to learn how to get it.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.