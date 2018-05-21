Alberto set to make landfall in Florida on Memorial Day

Alberto is expected to make a Florida landfall on Monday, bringing strong winds and heavy rains to areas near Pensacola and Panama City.

Alberto is on a course for Florida. And all of its significant impacts are expected to remain east of South Mississippi.

7 AM update is in... #Alberto is slowing down but is still moving toward the north.



I don't like it when storms slow down before making landfall... gives them more time to intensify over warm water. Hope it stays on its northerly track away from us as expected. @WLOX pic.twitter.com/E1GA0Nqy65 — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) May 28, 2018

Alberto, a subtropical storm, had maximum winds of 65 miles per hour and was moving to the northwest on Monday morning. The storm's center is expected to make a landfall on Memorial Day Monday along the Florida panhandle between Pensacola and Panama City.

Tropical-storm-force wind and four to six inches of very heavy to extreme rainfall are expected along the Florida panhandle due to Alberto. The system and its remnants will be pulled northward and inland

Meanwhile, less than one inch of rainfall is expected in South Mississippi as scattered storms and rain bands around the periphery of Alberto move through our area on Monday, Tuesday, and parts of Wednesday.

Evolution of #Alberto's cone from Friday to Monday. South MS went from dead center to no significant impact in about 1 to 2 days. Hopefully, this false alarm will not cause locals to become complacent during the next storm. #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/AVDzOdCX0B — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) May 28, 2018

South Mississippi's 3-Day Forecast

Memorial Day Monday: Breezy with scattered thunderstorms

Tuesday: Scattered thunderstorms

Wednesday: Scattered thunderstorms

