3-2 Déjà Vu for Shuckers

For the second straight day, the Biloxi Shuckers (27-17) walked-off the Chattanooga Lookouts (28-16) to the tune of a 3-2 victory thanks to Mitch Ghelfi's tenth inning single on Sunday afternoon. The win sets up a rubber match on Monday night.

James Ramsey, the first batter of the game, took starter RHP Adrian Houser deep to put the Lookouts in front quickly. Biloxi tied the game in the third thanks to a wild pitch by RHP Randy LeBlanc that brought in Troy Stokes Jr. LeBlanc left his start after 3.1 with an apparent injury.

In the top of the third, manager Mike Guerrero was ejected after a play was overturned at first base. Brian Olson was initially called out after a groundball out but the umpires determined that Jake Gatewood's foot was not on the bag at first. After the ejection, Olson was retired as part of a double play, one of three the Shuckers' defense turned in the game.

Houser allowed a second run, albeit unearned, in the fourth to give Chattanooga a 2-1 lead. The Shuckers' bullpen handled things beyond the fourth inning. RHP Angel Ventura fired two scoreless frames followed by two more from LHP Brad Kuntz.

In the bottom of the eighth, Corey Ray reached when Todd Van Steensel issued a walk. Ray then stole second and progressed to third on a wild pitch. Jake Hager lifted a one-out sacrifice fly to right to bring in Ray and tie the game at two.

LHP Nick Ramirez (W, 6-0) was lights out for a second straight game. The lefty struck out a pair in the top of the ninth and kept the bonus runner off the board in the tenth frame. With Tanner English at third in the tenth, Ramirez fanned Olson and Ryan Walker to send the game to the bottom of the inning.

Looking for a second straight walk-off, Trent Grisham bunted bonus runner Clint Coulter to third which brought up Ghelfi. Facing RHP Ryne Harper (L, 0-1), the Shuckers' catcher battled back from an 0-2 count to bring the count full. A sharp ground ball inside the bag at first rolled into right, and Coulter came home to hand the Shuckers the victory.

Monday night's rubber match features a pair of lefties with LHP Kodi Medeiros (3-1, 3.07) dealing against LHP Anthony Marzi (0-1, 3.86).