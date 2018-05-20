Coast casinos break record for April earnings, reports say

South Mississippi's casinos are already breaking revenue records before the peak summer season even begins.

The Mississippi Department of Revenue released figures of last month's gaming gross revenue, boasting a total of $108.5 million dollars to Coast casinos in April. This marks a record-breaking 9 percent increase from April 2017, when Coast Casinos brought in $99 million.

The second highest April earnings took place in 2007, when there was a large resurgence in business and revenue following Hurricane Katrina. That year, Coast casinos reported a revenue of $107 million.

Mississippi River casinos saw a 0.9 decrease in revenue in April 2018, seeing $74.8 million compared to $75.5 million earned last year. In total, Coast casinos have earned $407 million so far, up from $404 million last year.

Mississippi is moving quickly to put legal sports betting in place after U.S. Supreme Court decision to lift a 25-year ban on the act. The first bets could be placed within weeks, putting the Magnolia State state can in competition with other big gaming venues including Las Vegas.

Read the Casino Gross Gaming Revenue list from 2018 and 2017 below:

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.