Annual Elks Lodge crawfish boil draws dozens

Elks Lodge 606 had up to 1,200 pounds of crawfish at their annual boil. (Photo Source: WLOX)

Dozens turned out for the Elks Lodge post 606 annual crawfish boil on Sunday.

They cooked, they ate, they laughed during the day of all you can eat crawfish. There were 1,200 pounds of it, and all proceeds went to Elks charities.

"We help veterans from whether they're coming off the streets, to assist, or we go to the VA hospital for Bingo," said Lead Knight Alvin Simmons.

Simmons was happy to see so many people come out to enjoy some food at the lodge. He says it's not just about the charity. "It helps our lodge bring all our members together, as well as the general public, that wants to participate. Here at the lodge, our members, we're like family," he said.

"Family and friends, just getting together to have a good time," said Lodge President Chuck Burdine. "That's the main thing right there."

Many people look forward to this event and call it the best crawfish boil of the year.

There was a live band and games for the kids as well. Burdine appreciates the work the lodge does for South Mississippi. "We work with our community very diligently, our biggest function is for the VA and the vets," he said.

For Simmons the merit is clear for in events like this. "Anytime we have a chance to raise money for our charities, that's what it's all about," Simmons said.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.