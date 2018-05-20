Feed the Needy Benefit Concert helps fight hunger in Ocean Sprin - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Feed the Needy Benefit Concert helps fight hunger in Ocean Springs

By Christina Garcia, News Anchor
Dozens of people enjoyed listening to great music at Feed the Need. (Photo source: WLOX News) Dozens of people enjoyed listening to great music at Feed the Need. (Photo source: WLOX News)
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

A handful of musicians and bands took the stage at the 5th annual Feed the Need Benefit Concert.

Dozens of people came out to the event, held next door to the Government Street Grocery in Ocean Springs on Sunday afternoon. 

The Feed the Need benefit concert in Ocean Springs is a fundraiser for a nonprofit that feeds hundreds of people daily.

"The Lord is My Help, they feed home bound elderly. They feed homeless people. They feed 300 people a day right here in Ocean Springs. It's entirely a hundred percent volunteers," said Committee Member for Feed the Need Seth Braden. 

People who came out could dine on fried fish, beer and purchase raffle tickets to win an assortment of donated items. 

"If you're a family in need you've got a few options. You can come down to the soup kitchen and get a hot meal, everyday we're serving. You can also come and talk to us every morning. Our food pantry is open. You come in and tell us your situation, we can get you setup with groceries that can kind of get you over your hump and get back on your feet," said volunteer/board member Susannah Snyder. 

"There's so many young parents out there that are divorced and have young kids and a lot of jobs just don't pay enough money. So you know I never look down on folks like that. If you have a job and just need a little bit of help I'm willing to help out," said Al Daquin, who attended the event. 

In addition to donations from multiple sponsors, people who attended the event paid a fee to get in, all for a good cause. 

Organizers said this year's event was there biggest one yet. If you didn't get a chance to attend Sunday's event, Feed My Sheep is always looking for volunteers or food and monetary donations.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

  President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

  Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

  McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

  President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

  Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

