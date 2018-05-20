Feed the Needy Benefit Concert helps fight hunger in Ocean Springs

A handful of musicians and bands took the stage at the 5th annual Feed the Need Benefit Concert.

Dozens of people came out to the event, held next door to the Government Street Grocery in Ocean Springs on Sunday afternoon.

The Feed the Need benefit concert in Ocean Springs is a fundraiser for a nonprofit that feeds hundreds of people daily.

"The Lord is My Help, they feed home bound elderly. They feed homeless people. They feed 300 people a day right here in Ocean Springs. It's entirely a hundred percent volunteers," said Committee Member for Feed the Need Seth Braden.

People who came out could dine on fried fish, beer and purchase raffle tickets to win an assortment of donated items.

"If you're a family in need you've got a few options. You can come down to the soup kitchen and get a hot meal, everyday we're serving. You can also come and talk to us every morning. Our food pantry is open. You come in and tell us your situation, we can get you setup with groceries that can kind of get you over your hump and get back on your feet," said volunteer/board member Susannah Snyder.

"There's so many young parents out there that are divorced and have young kids and a lot of jobs just don't pay enough money. So you know I never look down on folks like that. If you have a job and just need a little bit of help I'm willing to help out," said Al Daquin, who attended the event.

In addition to donations from multiple sponsors, people who attended the event paid a fee to get in, all for a good cause.

Organizers said this year's event was there biggest one yet. If you didn't get a chance to attend Sunday's event, Feed My Sheep is always looking for volunteers or food and monetary donations.

