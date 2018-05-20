Military training at Diamondhead airport Sunday night

There is a military training exercise scheduled for May 20 at Diamondhead Airport. (Photo Source: WLOX)

Military training exercises will take place at Diamondhead Airport on Sunday, May 20.

They are set to begin shortly after nightfall and into the early morning hours. Military personnel and equipment will begin entering the City on Sunday night.

Residents should expect to hear low-flying helicopters and aircraft, simulated small arms fire and mortar rounds.

The Diamondhead Police Department has made contact with military officials regarding the training. Officials released this notice to make citizens aware of any possible noise as a result of that training.

