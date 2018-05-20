3 Mississippi names added to US law enforcement memorial - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

3 Mississippi names added to US law enforcement memorial

Shown from left to right, Lincoln County Deputy Sheriff Donald William Durr, Quitman County Deputy Sheriff James Edward Clark, Shannon Police Chief Bobby Gene Spencer (Photo source: www.odmp.org) Shown from left to right, Lincoln County Deputy Sheriff Donald William Durr, Quitman County Deputy Sheriff James Edward Clark, Shannon Police Chief Bobby Gene Spencer (Photo source: www.odmp.org)
WASHINGTON (AP/WLOX) -

The names of three Mississippi officers have been added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, according to Mississippi's U.S. senators.

Lincoln County Deputy Sheriff Donald William Durr was shot and killed May 27, 2017, while responding to a domestic disturbance in Bogue Chitto. A man awaits trial in the killing of Durr and seven others. Durr previously served with the Brookhaven Police Department.

Quitman County Deputy Sheriff James Edward Clark died in a crash in Falcon while responding to a shooting Aug. 13, 2017. Clark previously served as Crowder police chief.

Shannon Police Chief Bobby Gene Spencer was shot and killed in an ambush outside the police station in January 1997. The case remains open. Spencer was an Air Force veteran who worked 23 years in law enforcement.

"The addition of these three Mississippians to the National Law Enforcement Memorial reminds us of the risks law enforcement officers take every day to keep our communities and families safe," Senator Roger Wicker said.  "On behalf of all Mississippians, we are grateful for the service and sacrifice of all police and law enforcement officers."

"My heart goes out to the families of our fallen officers.  We all have a role in keeping our communities safe.  We also owe a measure of gratitude to the men and women in law enforcement who dedicate their lives on a daily basis to protect us," Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith said.

