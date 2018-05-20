Unsettled weather over Gulf may bring tropical downpours this week

South Mississippi has skipped over spring, right into summer. With record heat and afternoon pop-up thunderstorms, the weather pattern over the past week has been more typical of July and August instead of May. And while last week, some in South Mississippi picked up some much-needed rain, many did not. But that may change as we go throughout this week.

For much of last week, tropical moisture streamed in from the Gulf around an area of high pressure over the Atlantic. While some of that moisture came to south MS, most of it stayed over Florida, Georgia, and Alabama.

This week, the weather pattern is showing signs of high pressure over the Atlantic building back to the west, placing the fetch of deep tropical moisture over southeast Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

Last week, the bulk of the tropical moisture stayed east of South MS. This week, the pattern looks like it wants to shift west, pulling deeper tropical moisture in by the middle and end of the week. #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/Mt7TPiC1Xn — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) May 20, 2018

Even though the Atlantic Hurricane Season does not officially begin until June 1st, long range model data has been hinting that this pattern could induce slow tropical development over the Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week. However, forecast models have trouble handling tropical development that far out and when nothing has formed yet.

The pattern is something to watch. Overall, the main concern this week is typical summer-like afternoon thunderstorms with heavy downpours and frequent lightning. A few storms could approach severe limits and produce hail and downbursts. Throughout the 7-Day period, many will see 1-3 inches of rain with isolated higher amounts where thunderstorms sit for a while and rain themselves out.

While most of the moisture stayed over FL/GA/AL last week, a shift in the pattern this week will bring more rain to South MS. #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/GieBib509u — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) May 20, 2018

You know, your everyday summer-like pattern, just in May.

