Portion of Porter Ave. closing Monday for construction

Work to improve driving conditions on Porter Avenue in Ocean Springs is moving forward. Starting Monday, May 21, the road will be closed between the intersections of Azalea Drive and Martin Avenue.

In the latest phase of the project, the contractor will install a new storm drain and water mains.

The city is encouraging everyone to use caution when traveling through the construction area and to be mindful of workers and machinery both on and off the road. Drivers should pay special attention to new detour and road closure signs up in the area.

Construction on the road started in December 2017. With the recent utility delays, work is expected to continue through early summer 2018.

Once finished, Porter Avenue will have much better sidewalk connections in the area west of Martin Avenue. The $1.2 million project is funded with a combination of state and local funds.

