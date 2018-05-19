MGM Park ready to host the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament beginning Wednesday

MGM Park in downtown Biloxi will be the site of the Conference USA Baseball Tournament, featuring the top eight teams in regular season play. The format is two double-elimination brackets with four teams each. The winners of each bracket clash in a single-elimination championship game. Last season Rice upset Southern Miss to win the tournament title at MGM Park.

Southern Miss has won back-to-back regular season Conference USA titles and will be the No. 1 seed.

No. 6 seed FIU (26-26) and No. 3 seed Florida Atlantic (35-15-1) open the tournament at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Game two sends No. 7 Rice (24-29-1) against No. 2 seed Louisiana Tech (38-18) at 12:30. Top-seeded Southern Miss opens play at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday. The Golden Eagles (39-15) will take a swing at No. 8 seed UAB (21-31). No. 4 seed Charlotte (31-22) battles No. 5 seed UTSA (31-22) at 7:30 p.m. in the nightcap.

C-USA Baseball Championship Tournament

Wednesday, May 23 (available on ESPN3)

Game 1 (6) FIU vs. (3) Florida Atlantic 9:00a

Game 2 (7) Rice vs. (2) Louisiana Tech 12:30p

Game 3 (8) UAB vs. (1) Southern Miss 4:00p

Game 4 (5) UTSA vs. (4) Charlotte 7:30p

Thursday, May 24 (available on ESPN3)

Game 5 Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 9:00a

Game 6 Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 12:30p

Game 7 Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 4:00p

Game 8 Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 7:30p

Friday, May 25 (available on ESPN3)

Game 9 Winner Game 5 vs. Loser game 7 3:00p

Game 10 Winner Game 6 vs. Loser game 8 6:30p

Saturday, May 26 (available on ESPN3)

Game 11 Winner Game 7 vs. Winner game 9 9:00a

Game 12 Winner Game 8 vs. Winner game 10 12:30p

Game 13 Same teams as Game 11 4:00p (if necessary)

Game 14 Same teams as Game 12 7:30p (if necessary)

Sunday, May 27 (televised by CBS Sports Network)

Championship Game 1:00p

