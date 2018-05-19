MGM Park ready to host the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tourname - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

MGM Park ready to host the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament beginning Wednesday

By AJ Giardina, Sports Anchor/Action Reporter
BILOXI, MS (C-USA) -

MGM Park in downtown Biloxi will be the site of the Conference USA Baseball Tournament, featuring the top eight teams in regular season play.  The format is two double-elimination brackets with four teams each.  The winners of each bracket clash in a single-elimination championship game.  Last season Rice upset Southern Miss to win the tournament title at MGM Park.

Southern Miss has won back-to-back regular season Conference USA titles and will be the No. 1 seed.

No. 6 seed FIU (26-26) and No. 3 seed Florida Atlantic (35-15-1) open the tournament at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.  Game two sends No. 7 Rice (24-29-1) against No. 2 seed Louisiana Tech (38-18) at 12:30.  Top-seeded Southern Miss opens play at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.  The Golden Eagles (39-15) will take a swing at No. 8 seed UAB (21-31).  No. 4 seed Charlotte (31-22) battles No. 5 seed UTSA (31-22) at 7:30 p.m. in the nightcap.

C-USA Baseball Championship Tournament

Wednesday, May 23 (available on ESPN3)

Game 1                (6) FIU vs. (3) Florida Atlantic                              9:00a

Game 2                (7) Rice vs. (2) Louisiana Tech                           12:30p

Game 3                (8) UAB vs. (1) Southern Miss                              4:00p

Game 4                (5) UTSA vs. (4) Charlotte                                    7:30p

Thursday, May 24 (available on ESPN3)

Game 5                Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2                          9:00a

Game 6                Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4                         12:30p

Game 7                Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2                    4:00p

Game 8                Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4                    7:30p

Friday, May 25 (available on ESPN3)

Game 9                Winner Game 5 vs. Loser game 7                        3:00p

Game 10              Winner Game 6 vs. Loser game 8                        6:30p

Saturday, May 26 (available on ESPN3)

Game 11              Winner Game 7 vs. Winner game 9                     9:00a

Game 12              Winner Game 8 vs. Winner game 10                  12:30p

Game 13              Same teams as Game 11              4:00p (if necessary)

Game 14              Same teams as Game 12              7:30p (if necessary)

Sunday, May 27 (televised by CBS Sports Network)

Championship Game                                                                        1:00p

