Biloxi Shuckers pull out 3-2 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts in ten innings

The Biloxi Shuckers ended a four-game losing streak Saturday night before 3,503 fans at MGM Park. The Shuckers trailed 2-1 heading into the bottom of the tenth inning. In extra-inning games in the minor leagues, a runner is placed on second base. Chattanooga grabbed a one run lead in the top of the tenth on a RBI double by Tanner English.

Jake Hager singled to right field and the speedy Corey Ray scored from second base to tie the game 2-all. Lucas Erceq laid down a bunt and on a throwing error by the Lookouts catcher, Jake Gatewood raced home with the game winning run.

Zack Brown pitched 6 2/3 inning for Biloxi. He gave up 1 run on 8 hits with 2 strikeouts. Nick Ramirez (W, 5-0) posted the win. Ramirez came in with one out in the top of the tenth and posted the victory.

The Shuckers tied the game in the bottom of the fourth inning. Trent Grisham led off the inning with a single into right field. Troy Stokes, Jr. followed with a double down the line in left field, Grisham tied the game 1-all.

It was 'Mississippi Sea Wolves Tribute Night' and the Shuckers won hockey jerseys that looked similar to the Sea Wolves jerseys.

On May 30, 1999 the Sea Wolves won the ECHL Kelly Cup Championship before 9,200 fans inside the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Kevin Hilton scored the winning goal to propel the Sea Wolves past the Richmond Renegades 4 to 3. It was one of the highlights in my broadcasting career that spans 44-years.

That magic continued Saturday night in the Shuckers win.

Game 4 of the 5 game series begin 2:05 p.m. Sunday at MGM Park.

