Tuskegee Airmen scholarships offer life lessons along with money - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Tuskegee Airmen scholarships offer life lessons along with money

By Mike Lacy, Reporter
Connect
Five students received scholarships from the Lawrence E. Roberts Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen, Inc. From left: Lauren Petry, Kansas Carter, Nga Truong, Imari Smith and DaiJai Mitchell. (Photo source: WLOX) Five students received scholarships from the Lawrence E. Roberts Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen, Inc. From left: Lauren Petry, Kansas Carter, Nga Truong, Imari Smith and DaiJai Mitchell. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Five Coast students received $9,000 in college scholarships from the Lawrence E. Roberts chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen, Inc.

It was a gift that the chapter believes is a good investment in keeping the group’s mission alive and well. There’s no doubt this money is appreciated.

“It’s going to give me $3,000,” said the top scholarship winner, Nga Truong of Pass Christian. “It’s going to help me so much to my goals of becoming a doctor. So proud of winning this, I’m so glad.”

DaiJai Mitchell of St. Martin took the second largest scholarship at $2,000.

“I was like that’s going to make going to college a so much easier,” she said. “I have money to help me out now.”

The winners, families and members of the chapter gathered at Half Shell Oyster House in Biloxi for the awards ceremony.

Jmarie Smith of St. Martin received $1,000. Kansas Carter of Ocean Springs and Lauren Petry of Biloxi both received $1,500 as the Lonely Eagle National Award Winners.

This was the 13th annual scholarship awards luncheon by the chapter.

“I know these scholarships will not provide the full ride of an education, but we just want to be a brick in the road helping that child get down that road to a successful future,” said chapter president Kirk Jackson.

But dollars aren’t everything. The message behind the money is what will last long after the cash is gone.

“There were a lot of good examples that our children today can use and use in their life to go forward,” Jackson said. “All the Tuskegee Airmen were great scholars. They were smart, and we want to pass those qualities and those lessons on to the students here and help them in any way we can.”

They are lessons that apply today.

“It brought hope for everyone,” DaiJai said about the Tuskegee Airmen’s experience. “In a way, it said no matter who you were or what color your skin was, that you were able to achieve and do whatever you chose to do.”

Nga also has a firm grasp on the history’s importance.

“Because they got through racial prejudices, and they did something that no one else could do. I feel like there's nothing stopping me - not my color, not my gender, anything like that. I can be anything I want to be.”

To date, the Lawrence E. Roberts Chapter has given out $70,000 in scholarships.

Copyright 20018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly