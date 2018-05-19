Police: woman arrested after assaulting medical personnel at Merit Health

According to police, Knobbie began assaulting personnel during the evaluation. (Photo source: WLOX)

Biloxi police arrested Tabatha Elaine Knobbie, 35, of Biloxi after police say she assaulted medical personnel at Merit Health Hospital causing injuries Saturday.

Police say Knobbie was at the hospital receiving a medical evaluation regarding possible injuries she sustained from a car accident. According to police, Knobbie began assaulting personnel during the evaluation.

She was taken into custody by responding officers.

Knobbie was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and held on a $25,000 bond.

