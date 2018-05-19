Pirates invade Bay St. Louis for 4th annual Pirate Day in the Ba - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Pirates invade Bay St. Louis for 4th annual Pirate Day in the Bay

By Dave Ryan, Reporter
Pirates invade Bay St. Louis. (Photo source: WLOX) Pirates invade Bay St. Louis. (Photo source: WLOX)
BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) -

Pirates took over downtown Bay St. Louis Saturday. But, they weren't there for looting and plundering. They were there to party.

The 4th annual Pirate Day in the Bay saw dozens of people dressed in pirate attire, enjoying food and fun.

"I like all the comradery," said Gulfport resident Walt Lonnborg. "I tell you what, everybody is so nice down here in Bay St. Louis. And all the pirates are just great. Everybody that greets you, they gotta say, Arr. They gotta say, Aye."

Some like Phillip Thompson decided to dress in some anti-pirate gear.

"This is my third time here," Thompson said. "And I've always been a pirate hunter because I believe in Law and Order."

Along with a pirate parade and boat ride, there was a costume contest for both children and adults.

Even people who didn't dress up enjoyed the party.

"I think it's wonderful," said Bay St. Louis resident Renee Lawrence. "I like the festivities and seeing the community, and the togetherness, and everybody pitching in, and being one. It's really nice. It's refreshing."

The event was hosted by the Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse. Krewe Member Roy Raush sees it as a way to show people the best side of the Bay.

"We bring people into the town, ok. It's great publicity for the town. It's good for the local businesses. It's good for the community. You can tell it's a family event."

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

