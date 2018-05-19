George County bats go cold, Rebels fall 10-1 in Class 6A Championship Series

It was an all-too familiar scene for the George County baseball team Saturday afternoon at Trustmark Park.

For the third time in the last four years, the Rebels reluctantly accepted a state championship runner-up trophy, falling to DeSoto Central 10-1 in a deciding game three of the Class 6A Championship Series.

"It's tough," Rebels head coach Brandon Davis said. "You do all you can do. You get them here, and once you get them here, you have to kind of dance with the girl that brought you sometimes, as they say. We just have not been good enough to bring it home."

After winning the first game of the series 5-4, the Rebels went on to drop each of the last two games, only scoring two total runs, both on bases-loaded walks. The Rebels mustered just one hit on Saturday, a lead-off double by Ethan Coleman in the first inning.

"With just one hit in the state championship, only scoring on walks, you are not going to win it," Davis said. "We've got to understand that."

The Rebels started freshman right-handed pitcher Alan Williams, who quickly gave up two runs on four hits in the first inning to give DeSoto Central a lead they would not relinquish. Williams pitched a total of 3.2 innings, giving up nine hits and five earned runs.

"Hopefully we can re-group, we've got a big group coming back," Davis said regarding the future of the program. "You have got to hit the ball when you get here. We didn't do that and (DeSoto Central) did."

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.