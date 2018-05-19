Harrison Co. deputies on scene of possible drowning in Pass Christian

Family told police they were canoeing, and the victim’s canoe tipped over while going under a tree. (Photo source: WLOX)

Sheriff Troy Peterson with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department confirmed deputies are working the scene of a possible drowning at the Wolf River near LoBouy Road in Pass Christian.

Peterson confirmed the victim, Robert James Minnick, 54, of Denham Springs, LA is deceased.

Family told police they were canoeing, and the victim’s canoe tipped over while going under a tree.

Peterson says Riemann Funeral Home has responded out for the victim.

