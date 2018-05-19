George County falls in 6A baseball State Championship

The George County Rebels take on the DeSoto Central Jaguars Saturday in the Class 6A State Championship. (Photo source: WLOX)

The George County Rebels couldn't clinch the win against the DeSoto Central Jaguars. The Jaguars took home the 6A baseball State Championship Saturday. The game started at 1 pm and wrapped up around 3:30 pm. George County is State Champion runner-up.

For the third time in the last four seasons, George County comes up short in the state championship series.



Final score: DeSoto Central 10, George County 1. Highlights and reaction coming up on @WLOX at 6 pic.twitter.com/vD0jSD6Wc1 — Patrick Clay (@patrickclayTV) May 19, 2018



WLOX Sports Reporter Patrick Clay was live at the game with updates.

The wheels are falling off of this one. DeSoto Central scores FIVE runs in the sixth, George County trails 10-1.



Gonna take a miracle for the Rebels to bring home their first state title since 1997. @WLOX — Patrick Clay (@patrickclayTV) May 19, 2018

Not a great start for Alan Williams. The freshman right-hander gives up 2 runs on 4 hits. (1:09 pm)

George County has their work cut out for them, trailing DeSoto Central 2-0 heading to the bottom of the first. (1:09 pm)

In each of the first two innings, the Rebels had a man on second with no outs. (1:38 pm)

Both times, that’s as far as the runner would get. (1:38 pm)

George County still trails DeSoto Central 2-0 entering the top of the 3rd. (1:38 pm)

DeSoto Central plates another with an RBI single. (1:45 pm)

Jaguars now lead George County 3-0 in the 3rd. (1:45 pm)

With two outs and the bases loaded, DeSoto Central knocks a two-run RBI single, and Alan Williams' day is done. (2:13 pm)

Not looking good for George County. Rebels trail 5-0 in the 4th as Jonathan Havard takes over on the mound. (2:13 pm)

Rebels finally crack the scoreboard with a bases-loaded walk, but can't get anything else out of the opportunity. (2:50 pm)

George County trails 5-1 after five, still with just one hit on the game. (2:50 pm)

The wheels are falling off this one. DeSoto Central scores FIVE runs in the sixth, George County trails 10-1. (3:08 pm)

Gonna take a miracle for the Rebels to bring home their first state title since 1997. (3:08 pm)

For the third time in the last four seasons, George County comes up short in the state championship series. (3:32 pm)

Final score: DeSoto Central 10, George County 1. Highlights and reaction coming up on @WLOX at 6. (3:32 pm)

Rebels finally crack the scoreboard with a bases-loaded walk, but can’t get anything else out of the opportunity.



George County trails 5-1 after five, still with just one hit on the game. @WLOX — Patrick Clay (@patrickclayTV) May 19, 2018

Viewers can follow our sports reporter on Twitter @patrickclaytv.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.