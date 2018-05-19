Richard Boyanton signs pledge to limit terms in Congress

Mr. Boyanton states the reason for signing the pledge is, “So we have a fair America”. (Photo source: Richard Boyanton's Campaign)

U.S. Senate candidate, Richard Boyanton, signed a U.S. Term Limits Amendment Pledge Saturday.

The pledge stated: I, Richard Boyanton, pledge that as a member of Congress I will cosponsor and vote for the U.S. Term Limits Amendment of three (3) House terms and two (2) Senate terms and no longer limit.

Mr. Boyanton states the reason for signing the pledge is, “So we have a fair America”.

There are currently no term limits for either position. Under the Constitution, members of the Senate may serve an unlimited number of six-year terms and members of the House may serve an unlimited number of two-year terms.

