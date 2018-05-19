Paddlers help raise funds for animal shelter in Pascagoula

Kayakers were invited to sign up and paddle the Pascagoula River stopping at a handful of locations along the way. (Photo source: WLOX)

A relatively new event in Pascagoula is helping the Jackson County Animal Shelter, and it's really gaining steam. Pre-registration for the second annual Paddle for Paws poker float doubled last year's.

Kayakers were invited to sign up and paddle the Pascagoula River stopping at a handful of locations along the way. Each stop was a chance for the paddlers to collect another card to add to their hand for a chance at various prizes.

The event benefited the Friends of the Jackson County Animal Shelter.

"It's benefitting our rescue group helping us save more animals. We saved 520 something last year, but we have over 52,000 dollars in medical fees, medicine, shelter pull fees, pull fees," said Holland Lamier with the organization. "The grants work for a little bit of it, but we really depend on donations and fundraisers to help alleviate those costs."

This year's grand prize for the paddles for Paws poker float was a one-night stay at Harrah's Gulf Coast and buffet vouchers.

