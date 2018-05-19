Boating Safety Week kicks off

Several officials were on hand this morning going through safety checklist with people who were headed out for a day on the water. (Photo source: WLOX)

Saturday was the kick-off to National Boating Safety Week. It's a week dedicated to making sure proper boating procedures are being followed.

To raise awareness about the importance of staying safe in the water, the U.S. Coast Guard made sure boaters were following procedure in D'Iberville.

Several officials were on hand this morning going through safety checklist with people who were headed out for a day on the water, and they say the checklist helps you do more than just follow the law.

"We like to think that we can save lives through education. An educated boater is a safe boater. We try to spread the word, and get people to take boater safety classes, and learn what to do and what not to do," said officer Carsten Wellman.

One of the most important items on the safety checklist is life jackets for everyone on board.

