Jolly McCarty Golf Tournament raises big money for non-profits

Hundreds of golfers hit the fairways Saturday for the biggest fundraising event of the year in Jackson County.

The weather was beautiful for the 14th annual Jolly McCarty Memorial Golf Tournament at Shell Landing. It brought local business and community leaders together to raise funds for nonprofit organizations.

This year's total money raised was around $500,000. The Executive Director of the Bacot McCarty foundation said the day is all about giving back in a fun way.

"When you put it all together, you just have a community coming together to celebrate what you can do as a group and making a difference in your local community," said Todd Trenchard.

There were more than 270 golfers registered for this year's tournament.

