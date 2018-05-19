Serious injuries likely in Hwy 53 accident

At least one person was injured in a serious accident on Hwy 53, close to County Farm Road, Saturday. It happened around 11:30am.

The crash involved two vehicles - a car and an SUV. One vehicle appeared almost crushed. Another was flipped over in someone's front yard at least 100 feet away. Multiple ambulances were at the accident scene, and a medical helicopter was reportedly headed to the area from Hattiesburg to transport the victim or victims.

What I’m seeing: A white car is smashed to bits on one end of the highway. Another car is flipped over in someone’s front lawn at least 100 ft. away. @WLOX pic.twitter.com/U32Jk5CTr0 — Ray Price (@RayPriceWLOX) May 19, 2018

There are few details on those involved, but WLOX News has a crew at the scene. We'll post more updates as new information becomes available.

First responders are dealing with a serious accident on Highway 53. Multiple ambulances staged, and a life flight helicopter is en route. @WLOX pic.twitter.com/Uiztd3veeP — Ray Price (@RayPriceWLOX) May 19, 2018

