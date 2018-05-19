UPDATE: 2nd suspect in custody for Saucier shooting - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

UPDATE: 2nd suspect in custody for Saucier shooting

A second man wanted in connection with a shooting in Saucier that spilled over from a home to a gas station Friday afternoon is now in custody. (Photo source: WLOX) A second man wanted in connection with a shooting in Saucier that spilled over from a home to a gas station Friday afternoon is now in custody. (Photo source: WLOX)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

A second man wanted in connection with a shooting in Saucier that spilled over from a home to a gas station Friday afternoon is now in custody.

Kaleb Helton, 17, of Gulfport, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault. Authorities have been looking for him since Friday. Another 17-year-old, Drake Swilley, was arrested shortly after the shooting at his home in the Kiln. Swilley also faces two counts of aggravated assault. 

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said investigators believe the two men drove up to a home on Old Scarborough Road Friday afternoon and fired shots at two other men. The victims then drove to Robinwood One Stop on Hwy 49 for help. Deputies called an ambulance and both men were taken to Garden Park Hospital in Gulfport. They were later transferred to Memorial Hospital in Gulfport where one is now listed in critical condition and the other in stable condition.

The victims were able to identify their alleged attackers, resulting in the arrests of Swilley and Helton. If you have any information on this case, you're asked to contact the Harrison County Sheriff's Department at (228) 896-1364 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at mscoastcrimestoppers.com or 1-877-787-5898. 

Helton was being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center in lieu of a $300,000 bond, pending his initial appearance. Drake Swilley is being held in lieu of a $150,000 bond set by Judge Brandon Ladner. 

