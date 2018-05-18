Vancleave High School baseball wins first State Championship - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Vancleave High School baseball wins first State Championship

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
Both teams came into the game with a (17-18) record. (Photo source: WLOX) Both teams came into the game with a (17-18) record. (Photo source: WLOX)
The Bulldogs have done it! (Photo source: WLOX) The Bulldogs have done it! (Photo source: WLOX)
The Bulldogs bring home the win beating New Hope 3-0. (Photo source: WLOX) The Bulldogs bring home the win beating New Hope 3-0. (Photo source: WLOX)
MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Vancleave High School won their first baseball state championship in program history Friday night! 

The Vancleave Bulldogs took on the New Hope Trojans in game two of the Class 4A State Championship series, having already won game one by a score of 1-0.

WLOX Sports Reporter Patrick Clay was live at the game with updates.

  • Vancleave’s Justin Stokes made contact on a pitch that bounced from the ground. (7:44 pm)
  • Jonathan Knight scores on the fielder’s choice, and the Bulldogs take a 1-0 lead over New Hope in the first. (7:44 pm)
  • Gavin McKerchie scores on a wild pitch and Vancleave extends their lead up to 2-0. (8:04 pm)
  • Hayden Robb is DEALING. Second inning in a row, he's gotten out of a two-on, two-out jam with a strikeout. (8:45 pm)
  • The Vancleave senior pitcher now has 6 Ks heading into the bottom of the 5th, Bulldogs still up 2-0. (8:45 pm)
  • Vancleave adds an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth, and the Bulldog nation is pumped. (9:10 pm)
  • Vancleave now leads New Hope 3-0 and are 3 outs away from their first ever state championship. (9:10 pm)
  • The Bulldogs have done it! (9:24 pm)
  • For the first time in program history, Vancleave brings home the Class 4A State Championship, beating New Hope 3-0 (9:24 pm)

 Viewers can follow our sports reporter on Twitter @patrickclaytv. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

