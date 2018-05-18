Biloxi gets proactive after toy guns brought to school - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi gets proactive after toy guns brought to school

By Bill Snyder, Reporter
In the email it says if you are caught with a gun at school - even if it is an Airsoft or BB gun - you will be penalized with 45 days at the alternative school. (Photo source: WLOX) In the email it says if you are caught with a gun at school - even if it is an Airsoft or BB gun - you will be penalized with 45 days at the alternative school. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

After two instances where kids brought toy guns to school and on the bus this week, the Biloxi Public School District sent out a proactive email to parents warning them that there will be consequences.

In the email it says if you are caught with a gun at school - even if it is an Airsoft or BB gun - you will be penalized with 45 days at the alternative school.

Considering Friday’s school shooting in Texas, Biloxi Superintendent Arthur McMillan says it's paramount to keep parents and students informed when these situations occur.

"I can tell you they look real, and that’s what’s happened in several places and cities where this has happened. Police don't know they're not real,” McMillan said. "Our biggest thing is we want to communicate with parents to make sure they understand that even though these are things bought to play with, it brings chaos and confusion to the school."

This is the last thing McMillan says anybody wants. That's why he and others in the district are proactive in communicating with parents and students.

"The best path to solve a problem is through our students and parents,” he added. Let us know information, and we can stop something before it happens and the same thing in your community or city."

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

