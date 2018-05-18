Page 13: Man passionate about rare music boxes

He believes there is beautiful music inside, and a story behind every piece. (Photo source: WLOX)

Inside Dub Herring's Biloxi home, you'll find an unbelievable collection of music boxes. Herring appreciates the history and craftsmanship of these impeccable antiques. He believes there is beautiful music inside, and a story behind every piece.

"One came out of an estate in Dallas, Texas. It originally came from Paris, France. This one was made in 1875. You crank it up to make it run. It plays the first record. It was called a disc," Herring said.

Herring became fascinated with these musical boxes a few years ago. He researched their origins and traveled the country looking for pieces to add to his collection. This is a labor of love and he has enjoyed learning about the antiques.

"Germany, Switzerland, and France were the first countries to make them. England got into it later. They made them from 1790 until about 1910," said Herring.

Yes, this is the same Dub Herring residents know so well from the Paw Paw Camper City commercials. Herring is in semi-retirement now. After spending so many years in the world of selling cars, trucks, and motorhomes, this hobby has brought a welcoming change of pace.

"When I got into this, I started to relax. It was a different mode for me. It put me in a different mindset. I could relax and enjoy. I just play my boxes and enjoy them," Herring said.

