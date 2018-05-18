UPDATE: One suspect in custody after Harrison Co. shooting

One of the victims was airlifted to USA Medical Center in Mobile. (Photo source: WLOX)

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson confirmed one suspect is in custody after a shooting in Harrison County around 2:45 pm. Deputies say the shooting happened at Old Scarborough, and then someone drove the victim to the Robinwood One Stop gas station on Hwy 49. Deputies say one victim suffered a gunshot to the abdomen and another victim was shot in the shoulder. One of the victims was airlifted to USA Medical Center in Mobile.

Detectives say they know who the suspects are and are currently looking for them.

A witness says a car that had been "shot up" pulled into the gas station, and the manager at the gas station called 911. The witness says the victims may have been shot multiple times and were taken to the hospital.

We will continue to update the story as new details become available.

