Coroner identifies victim in fatal Woolmarket accident

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove identified the 59-year-old victim of a fatal accident as Raymond Ferdinand. Hargrove confirmed Ferdinand died of Blunt Force Trauma.

Biloxi police confirm a fatal accident happened on I-10 near the Woolmarket exit (Exit 41) at approximately 2:04 pm after a single vehicle rolled over. Police say they determined Ferdinand had been ejected from the rollover and was pronounced dead.

Police say Ferdinand was the only occupant of the vehicle. The vehicle was a 1980's model Chevy pickup.

Police say an investigation revealed the vehicle was driven east in the left lane of I-10. Police say Ferdinand attempted to suddenly cross all three lanes of traffic to pull to the side of the road. According to reports, in the process of crossing lanes, he collided with the front bumper of an 18-wheeler causing the driver of the pickup to lose control. Police say his vehicle began to roll, and he was ejected. As the vehicle came to rest, it was struck by another passenger car causing minor damage.

Police report neither the driver of the passenger car nor the 18-wheeler were injured in the crash. A passenger in the car was transported to a local hospital to be evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash investigation is still ongoing.

The vehicle, which rolled over, was unrecognizable as it was towed away.

