UPDATE: Dogs that killed Gulfport woman have been euthanized

Two pit bulls who mauled a Gulfport woman to death early Wednesday morning have been euthanized.

The owner, Emily Craft, voluntarily surrendered the dogs to Gulfport Animal Control Officers, and they were being held at the Humane Society of South Mississippi in Gulfport.

While HSSM works to rehabilitate animals, those with aggressive tendencies cannot be adopted out into the public. The dogs in this case were involved in a prior allegation of attacking another dog. And by killing a person, they were deemed unfit for rehabilitation.

Gulfport Police said Georgia Morgan, 75, was attacked by the dogs when she entered a fenced-in yard Wednesday. Neighbors said she was known to collect cans in the area for recycling, which may have been why she was on the property.

Investigators say the owner of the two dogs is fully cooperating with the death investigation. So far, Craft has not been charged in Morgan's death.

Police did arrest Craft on an outstanding warrant from 2017 where she was charged with misdemeanor charges of an animal-at-large and vicious animal. Those charges stem from an attack in July 2017 where the same two pit bulls reportedly attacked someone's golden retriever.

