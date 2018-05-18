Gulfport remembers fallen officers in memorial ceremony

Eight Gulfport officers who were killed in the line of duty were remembered Friday during a ceremony. (Source: WLOX)

Shots rang through the air in Gulfport Friday, immediately followed by a lone bugle playing taps. It was a wreath-laying ceremony to remember Gulfport's slain officers, all killed in the line of duty.

In honor of National Police Week, eight officers were remembered at the city's permanent memorial, which sits in front of the police station. The name of each officer was read aloud and then a rose was placed on the memorial.

The deaths of the eight police officers spanned more than a hundred years, with the first officer dying in 1900 while the most recent loss was in 2008.

Both Police Chief Leonard Papania and Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes concluded the ceremony with comments about the fallen officers.

