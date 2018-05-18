3 Jackson County buildings close after lightning strike

Three buildings in Pascagoula are closing early Friday because they're without air conditioning. The AC unit took a direct lightning strike Thursday night.

The Jackson County Services Complex on Canty Street, the Jackson County Courthouse on Magnolia Street (not including the Sheriff’s Office), and the Jackson County Chancery/Circuit/County Courts Building adjacent to the courthouse will all close at 10:30am Friday.

Crews are working to restore service, but they don't expect to finish before the work day ends Friday. They do expect to reopen for regular hours of service on Monday, May 21.

Please note, if you have county business that must be done today, several of the departments located in these facilities have secondary locations on the west side of the county, including the Planning Department, Tax Collector, and Tax Assessor. In addition, the Sheriff’s Department in Pascagoula is expected to remain open as are all other county facilities.

