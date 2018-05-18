Mistrial declared in 2016 murder of Biloxi man

Orlando Newell is charged with first-degree murder. He'll be re-tried in November after a mistrial was declared Thursday. (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office)

After deliberating three hours in the trial of Orlando Newell, a jury could not come to an agreement and a mistrial was declared.

Newell is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Michael Anthony Woods, who was shot five times at Southern View Apartments in Biloxi on Sept. 24, 2016.

At the time, Biloxi Police say they received numerous calls from witnesses describing the car tthat the shooter drove away in. That same car was linked to Newell, who was charged with Woods' murder the same day. Authorities said the murder weapon was also found that day in a nearby trash can.

After hearing evidence in court Thursday, the jury remained deadlocked at 11-to-1 for a first-degree murder conviction. Judge Lisa Dodson declared a mistrial at 9:30 p.m. and reset a new trial date for Nov. 5, 2018.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.