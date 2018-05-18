'Royal' cupcakes flying off the shelf at Gulf Coast bakery

Ending days of speculation, Meghan Markle says her father will not be able to attend her wedding to Prince Harry due to health problems.

(AP Photo/Frank Augstein). A carriage is driven through the streets of Windsor, England during a rehearsal for the procession of the upcoming wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Thursday, May 17, 2018. Preparations are being made in th...

Markle's dad too ill for wedding but mom has tea with royals

Ready or not, Harry and Meghan prepare for big day.

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File). FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 25, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle arrive to attend the traditional Christmas Day service, at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England. Royal w...

Cupcakes in honor of the royal wedding Saturday are flying off the shelf of a Biloxi bakery. (Source: WLOX)

A Biloxi bakery is cashing in on the Royal Wedding with some custom-designed cupcakes à la Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Cheeky Monkey Cake Company created the lemon elderflower cupcakes in honor of the royal couple's nuptials, which are taking place Saturday. The decadent treats feature a fondant medallion with the couple's monogram and a blue bow.

The couple will reportedly have a lemon elderflower wedding cake topped with fresh flowers.

The bakery, which is located at 266 Debuys Road, opens at 10 a.m. By 10:04 a.m. Thursday, the bakery had already sold out of the royal cupcakes. Friday morning before the bakery opened, a post on its Facebook page was reporting a very limited supply of the intricately-detailed desserts.

Sweet! Just picked up Royal Wedding specialty cupcakes at Cheeky Monkey for my Royal Wedding watch party. Going fast. Elderberry and lemon ?? just like Harry and Meghan’s wedding cake. My girlfriends are going to love these. #RoyalWedding2018 #RoyalCupcakes @CheekyMonkeyMS @WLOX pic.twitter.com/OZ12dY8VwK — Rhonda Weidner (@RhondaWeidner) May 18, 2018

To try and get your own cupcakes in honor of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, you can call Cheeky Monkey at 228-207-6346. You can watch the royal wedding beginning at 4 a.m. Saturday on WLOX.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.