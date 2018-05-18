'Royal' cupcakes flying off the shelf at Gulf Coast bakery - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

'Royal' cupcakes flying off the shelf at Gulf Coast bakery

By Lindsay Knowles, Digital Producer
Connect
Cupcakes in honor of the royal wedding Saturday are flying off the shelf of a Biloxi bakery. (Source: WLOX) Cupcakes in honor of the royal wedding Saturday are flying off the shelf of a Biloxi bakery. (Source: WLOX)

  • Inside WLOX.comMore>>

  • Windsor gears up for royal wedding, embraces Harry, Meghan

    Windsor gears up for royal wedding, embraces Harry, Meghan

    Friday, May 18 2018 4:20 AM EDT2018-05-18 08:20:12 GMT
    Saturday, May 19 2018 1:43 AM EDT2018-05-19 05:43:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File). FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 25, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle arrive to attend the traditional Christmas Day service, at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England. Royal w...(AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File). FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 25, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle arrive to attend the traditional Christmas Day service, at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England. Royal w...
    Ready or not, Harry and Meghan prepare for big day.More >>
    Ready or not, Harry and Meghan prepare for big day.More >>

  • Markle's dad too ill for wedding but mom has tea with royals

    Markle's dad too ill for wedding but mom has tea with royals

    Thursday, May 17 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-05-17 21:40:45 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 1:22 AM EDT2018-05-18 05:22:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/Frank Augstein). A carriage is driven through the streets of Windsor, England during a rehearsal for the procession of the upcoming wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Thursday, May 17, 2018. Preparations are being made in th...(AP Photo/Frank Augstein). A carriage is driven through the streets of Windsor, England during a rehearsal for the procession of the upcoming wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Thursday, May 17, 2018. Preparations are being made in th...
    Ending days of speculation, Meghan Markle says her father will not be able to attend her wedding to Prince Harry due to health problems.More >>
    Ending days of speculation, Meghan Markle says her father will not be able to attend her wedding to Prince Harry due to health problems.More >>
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

A Biloxi bakery is cashing in on the Royal Wedding with some custom-designed cupcakes à la Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Cheeky Monkey Cake Company created the lemon elderflower cupcakes in honor of the royal couple's nuptials, which are taking place Saturday. The decadent treats feature a fondant medallion with the couple's monogram and a blue bow. 

The couple will reportedly have a lemon elderflower wedding cake topped with fresh flowers.

The bakery, which is located at 266 Debuys Road, opens at 10 a.m. By 10:04 a.m. Thursday, the bakery had already sold out of the royal cupcakes. Friday morning before the bakery opened, a post on its Facebook page was reporting a very limited supply of the intricately-detailed desserts.

ARE YOU HAVING A ROYAL WEDDING WATCH PARTY? HEAD OVER TO THE WLOX FACEBOOK PAGE AND TELL US ABOUT IT! 

To try and get your own cupcakes in honor of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, you can call Cheeky Monkey at 228-207-6346. You can watch the royal wedding beginning at 4 a.m. Saturday on WLOX.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly