DeSoto Central beat George County 5-1 to force a deciding game on Saturday for 6A Championships

Since they clinched their last state championship on May 17th, 1997, the George County baseball team waited 21 years to the day to bring another title to Lucedale. After Thursday night, they will have to wait at least two more days.

Thanks in large part to three fielding errors resulting in DeSoto Central runs, the Rebels fell to the Jaguars 5-1 Thursday night at Trustmark Park, evening the Class 6A State Championship best-of-three series at one game apiece.



"That's the difference of the ball game," head coach Brandon Davis said of the fielding errors. "Routine ground balls, you make those plays, you're not gonna win a state championship making errors."



After tying the game at 1 with a bases-loaded walk in the third inning, senior first baseman Jarett Anders surrendered back-to-back E3's to give DeSoto Central a 3-1 lead they would not relinquish. The Jaguars scored two more runs in the top of the seventh to seal the deal.



"With only two hits, you're not gonna win (a state championship) either," Davis said.



The Rebels now turn their attention to Saturday, as they take on DeSoto Central one final time in a winner take all Game Three at 1 p.m.



"You can keep your feelings hurt and lose or you can get the blood off your shoulders and win," Davis said of their mentality heading into Saturday. "One of the two is gonna happen. They definitely have the momentum, we have to take it back."

Meanwhile, the Vancleave Bulldogs can clinch the Class 4A State Championship with a win Friday at 7 p.m., you can watch that game live on our WLOX Bounce channel.

