Chattanooga Lookouts win home run derby 6-4 over the Shuckers at MGM Park

The Southern League North Division leading Chattanooga Lookouts and the South Division leading Biloxi Shuckers opened game one of their five-game series at MGM Park on Thursday.

The long ball was the name of the game.

When the ninth inning came to an end, the Lookouts pulled out a 6-4 victory. Chattanooga (27-14) scored two runs in the top of the fourth and three runs in the top of the fifth to leap past the Shuckers 6-4.

Biloxi (25-16) jumped out to a 2-0 first inning lead on a pair of home runs. The hot-hitting Corey Ray led off the inning with a solo blast to right center field. That was his sixth home run on the season and fourth four-bagger over the last three games. Jake Hager added a solo home run, his third on the year, with a shot into the net in left field.

Chattanooga closed the gap 2-1 on a RBI single off the bat of Brain Navarreto in the top of the second.

Clint Coulter stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the third and launched his third homer on the season, a solo shot to left field.

The home run derby continued in the bottom of the fourth inning when Troy Stokes Jr. hit his second home run over the past two days. Shuckers led 4-1.

The Lookout would display their power at the plate. Chris Paul blasted a two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning and Lamonte Wade ripped his sixth home run on the season with a solo shot that tied the game 4-all.

Zander Wiel stepped up to the plate in the top of the fifth and you guessed it...a two-run home run that proved to be the game winner blast.

Thomas Jankins (L, 6-2) suffered the loss for Biloxi. He gave up 6 earned runs on 7 hits with 4 strikeouts in seven innings.

Lewis Thorpe (W, 1-3) posted his first win this year for the Lookouts. He gave up 4 runs on 7 hits in 5 innings with 4 strikeouts.

Game two of the five game series is set for 6:35 p.m. Friday at MGM Park.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.