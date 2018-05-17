Biloxi Public School District sends out warning to parents and students

Thursday, the Biloxi Public School District sent out a reminder to parents and guardians warning them that the school district will not tolerate students bringing non-life-threatening guns to school.

This warning stems after two separate incidents happened at Biloxi schools this week. The first incident happened Wednesday morning when a Biloxi Upper Elementary student brought a BB gun on a school bus. The second incident happened Thursday when a fourth grader at Jeff Davis Elementary brought an unloaded Airsoft gun to school. It was reported to teachers before class started, and it was immediately confiscated.

The school district said, “although these types of guns are not life-threatening, they do look like actual handguns which make it necessary for us to treat these incidents very seriously”. The district also said anyone who was caught in violation of these rules would spend 45 days at the CNO (alternative school), as the very least punishment.

This is the full statement from Biloxi Public Schools:

In the last two days, we have unfortunately had two separate incidents of students bringing unloaded BB or Airsoft guns to school. Although these types of guns are not life-threatening, they do look like actual handguns which makes it necessary for us to treat these incidents very seriously. We are finding that students sometimes take their BB or Airsoft guns to a friend’s house in their backpack. Over the weekend, they may forget they have them in their backpack or they traded and then try to return the guns to their friend at school or on the bus. Whether the student intends to do harm or not, the safety of students and staff is our main priority and because of this, we cannot tolerate these incidents. At the very least, a student will spend 45 days at the CNO (Alternative School) for bringing this type of weapon to school. Please discuss this situation with your student as we have been discussing it with them at school. Make sure they understand that a BB/Airsoft/Nerf gun can look exactly like a real gun. Be clear with them about the consequences of bringing a weapon of any kind to school or on the bus. One bad decision could affect their future more than they realize. As this school year comes to an end, let’s continue to work together as a district and a community for the safety and betterment of our children. Remind your child to always make good decisions, not only during school hours, but at all times. Biloxi students are the best students- continue to challenge them to reach their full potential! Thank you for your attention to this matter and have a great evening.

In both incidents, Biloxi police and the Youth Court were notified.

