Man faces charges after abandoning puppies outside Jackson Co. Shelter

One person faces animal abandonment charges after leaving a box full of puppies outside the Jackson County Animal Shelter. Many are outraged after pictures and video of dead puppies covered in fleas surfaced on social media Thursday night.

Shelter Director Joeseph Barlow says it's something officials at the animal shelter see happen far too often.

"One of the things we want to do is to help people know this is why we're here. As much as we talk about overcrowding and the issues we have, We're going to err on the side of doing what's right for the animals. So we'll make accommodations," Barlow explained.

Of the five puppies in the box, just two survived. Maridee Mallett with the animal shelter says they are receiving emergency treatment in Woolmarket.

Mallett describes the condition of the puppies, "When they first came in, they were covered in fleas, and that made them a little anemic. And of course, they had no food for over 12 hours, so at the ER vet, they're giving them transfusions and fluids. And they're just starting to drink milk and they're a little more active than they were yesterday."

The Jackson County Animal Shelter in Gautier posted surveillance video of a person leaving a cardboard box outside the fence that surrounds the shelter. The post states that the puppies were dropped off at 7:30 p.m. on May 16, hours after the shelter was closed for the day.

Mallett says there's a right way and a wrong way to surrender pets.

"The right way to surrender a pet is to call the shelter or come up here and make an appointment. We're open 10 to 4 Monday through Friday. You can make an appointment to surrender your pets," she explained.

And if you aren't able to make it to the shelter during business hours, Barlow says there is another option.

"There is at least one 24 hour vet clinic up and down the Coast over in Woolmarket. If it's a true emergency they can contact the sheriff's department. They help us, and they assist us greatly in these kind of cases," he said.

Barlow says If it is possible for you to keep the animal until the shelter opens, that is the best case scenario for the animal.

The video circulated quickly and has over 10,000 views and nearly 500 shares. On the Facebook post, the shelter urges anyone with information on who left the dogs to contact law enforcement.

