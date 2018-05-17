Suspect turns self in after fatal hit-and-run in Gulfport

A Gulfport woman was turned herself in to police after a fatal hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian.

Gulfport police arrested 34-year-old Erica Chantelle Kelly, who is being charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident causing death. Kelly turned herself in the next day, claiming to be involved with the accident, police say.

On May 16 at about 1 a.m., Gulfport police responded to reports of an injured man lying in the middle of Live Oak Avenue. Officers say the 49-year-old victim was found suffering from critical injuries, which appeared consistent with being hit by a car.

He was transported to Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The victim has not yet been identified.

Gulfport detectives interviewed Kelly then contacted Harrison County Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray. Kelly was taken to Harrison County Adult Detention Center and was held on a $25,000 bond. She has since bonded out.

This investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information regarding this incident, contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com or by phone at (877)787-5898.

