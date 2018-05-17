Wreaths placed to honor fallen officers in Jackson County

In true tradition, current officers Thursday laid wreaths on the graves of their fallen comrades in Jackson County.

The rain held off long enough for the ceremony at Serene Memorial Gardens in Moss Point. Family of those fallen officers come out year after year for the service.

Malta Lee's son Larry was a Moss Point police officer. He was killed in the line of duty in 2002. She said she enjoys coming each year and catching up with law enforcement.

"The good times they had with Larry. Everyone that I have met has really had respect for Larry and Larry had respect for criminals, as well as the good guys and his fellow officers," Malta said.

Thursday's ceremony coincides with Police Memorial Week.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.