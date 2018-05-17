Embezzlement charged dropped against Gulfport man

Biloxi Police have dropped a felony embezzlement charge against a Gulfport man after new information came to light. (Photo source: WLOX)

Biloxi Police have dropped a felony embezzlement charge against a Gulfport man after new information came to light.

Erastus Thompson Jr, 69, was arrested May 8, during a traffic stop in Gulfport. The warrant for his arrest came from an investigation into the embezzlement of an automobile that was reported to the Biloxi Police Department in February 2017.

But about a week after his arrest, Biloxi Police confirmed they have dropped the charge against Thompson. Major Chris Deback said the decision was made after receiving new information from the victim.



