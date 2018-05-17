Biloxi police honor fallen officers during Police Week

The officers honored during the National Police Week event were David Higginbotham, Emery Wilson, Michael Meaut and Nathan Mitchell. (Photo Source: WLOX)

It was their honor to serve and now, they deserve the honor from everyone else.

As part of National Police Week, the Biloxi Police Department honored four officers who died in the line of duty.

For Biloxi Police Chief John Miller, this is a ceremony that must be done without fail. “It’s absolute respect,” Miller said. “That’s all. We just don’t want to forget these guys that paid the ultimate price for our safety here. I just couldn’t think of a year that we would let this get by us and not remember those folks.”

Family members, friends and police officers gathered for the ceremony that they said is necessary for healing.

The officers honored were David Higginbotham, Emery Wilson, Michael Meaut and Nathan Mitchell.

Family members were also recognized for their sacrifices as well. That included the family of Emery Wilson, who was killed in the line of duty in 1970, just weeks after transferring to Biloxi from Louisiana.

“It makes us proud to know that the city cares enough about these fallen officers to continue to do this,” said his daughter, Tina Wilson Jordan. “I feel like every year that we come is a year that makes it better for us.”

