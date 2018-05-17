3rd annual oyster event has new venue, more events

More than 1 ton of oyster shells were recycled after the Gulf Coast Oyster Cook Off and Festival in 2017. (Photo Source: WLOX)

Coming up this fall, the 3rd annual Gulf Coast Oyster Cook Off and Festival will have a new venue and some big name performers.

From September 28 to 29, the Oyster Cook Off and festival will be held at Jones Park in Gulfport.

Organizer Glenn Mattina held a preview of the event at the Island View Casino.

"It's been great working with the City of Gulfport, the mayor's staff, and everyone else has been very easy to work with,” Mattina said. “We're excited about the new home for the Gulf Coast Oyster Cook Off and festival, and it's going to give us the opportunity to be able to continue to grow this event the way we want to grow it. Adding the national touring country bands makes us very excited to be able to say we have two artists that just recently had number one hits in the country in Dylan Scott and Jordan Davis.”

Mattina added that on Sept. 27, the Saint Jude Cocktails and Oysters event will be held inside the Island View Casino.

By the way, if you wonder what happens to all those oyster shells at the Gulf Coast Oyster festival, they're recycled. Last year they recycled more than a ton of shells. They say those help replenish oyster beds out in the Mississippi Sound.

For more information on the event, log onto www.gulfcoastoystercookoff.com.

