MS Supreme Court denies motion requesting class action lawsuits in state courts

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
The MS Supreme Court stated, "After due consideration, we find the motion should be denied." (Photo source: WLOX)
MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

The Mississippi Supreme Court issued an order denying a motion to provide a class-action procedure in Mississippi state trial courts Thursday.

The motion requested the Court amend Rule 23 of the Mississippi Rules of Civil Procedure which would allow MS citizen to pursue class action lawsuits in the state court system. The Rule currently reads “Class Actions [Omitted]”.

MS Supreme Court stated, “After due consideration, we find the motion should be denied.”

The motion points out:

Mississippi is the only state in the nation in which there are no class actions available to its citizens in the state court system. The absence of a class action procedure in Mississippi denies, as a practical matter, the Mississippi courts, including this the Mississippi Supreme Court, the ability to address the rapidly increasing number of disputes and issues involving state law which arise from contracts and other transactions. In Mississippi, alone among the 50 states, that authority is ceded exclusively to the federal court system.

A full copy of the motion can be found below. 

