Damage reported in George County after large hail, strong storms

A tree lays across the road in the Barton community of George County after a strong line of thunderstorms Thursday afternoon. (Source: Sheriff Keith Havard)

Hail reported from the Barton community near the George and Jackson county line on Thursday afternoon.

Severe thunderstorms are leaving a trail of damage across parts of George and Jackson counties.

Sheriff Keith Havard tells WLOX that at least two patrol cars have been damaged by hail. Power lines and trees are also strewn across the area near Ida Miller Road. The sheriff says there is also a trampoline stuck in a tree.

The line of strong thunderstorms developed over George and Jackson counties early Thursday afternoon. The storms were capable of strong winds up to 60 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

Viewers report getting golf ball-sized hail throughout George County and in parts of Hurley and Vancleave.

A photo of hail from the Barton community near the George and Jackson county line was relayed to WLOX just after 1:00 p.m. via social media.

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible across South Mississippi on Thursday afternoon and evening. Some of these storms will become strong and will be capable of heavy downpours, frequent lightning, gusty wind, and hail.

